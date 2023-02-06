 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The startup behind DigiYatra reveals how it perfected the tool’s facial recognition algorithm

Aihik Sur
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Avinash Komireddy, Founder and CEO of Dataevolve, the start-up that designed the DigiYatra ecosystem, claims the facial recognition algorithm has a success rate of 99%

The six-year-old Hyderabad-based start-up has developed the digital architecture of DigiYatra, which is currently operational in Delhi, Bengaluru, Varanasi and Hyderabad (Representative Image)

The facial recognition algorithm of DigiYatra, the biometric and contact-less security clearance system at airports, has been trained using six lakh unique faces, concentrating on the Indian demography. The algorithm has a success rate of 99 per cent, said Avinash Komireddi, Founder and CEO of Dataevolve.

The six-year-old Hyderabad-based start-up has developed the digital architecture of DigiYatra, which is currently operational in Delhi, Bengaluru, Varanasi and Hyderabad. Although the system has not been officially launched in Hyderabad, it has been operational there for a while now.

DigiYatra is being heralded by the government as the future of air travel, as it provides touchless passenger validation through facial recognition, which saves time at various touchpoints like entry to the airport, security hold area, and boarding area with no intervention from security personnel. The system authenticates one’s facial biometrics against their Aadhaar.

However, there has been criticism regarding the application of facial recognition technology, particularly in terms of privacy, surveillance, discrimination and digital divide. It has often been pointed out that the country still lacks a data protection law to protect against misuse of sensitive data, such as biometrics, and so on.