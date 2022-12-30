 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The A-Z of Tech and Startups: A 2022 guide from Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

As we prepare to ring in 2023, Moneycontrol's Tech and Startup team put together a handy glossary of names, themes, and trends that became part of our vocabulary in 2022.

While 2022 began on a promising note for Indian startups after a heady 2021, things began to sour a few months later, with unicorn trackers giving way for layoff trackers, as some of the most well-funded companies got a reality check.

Governance or the total lack of it was another factor- if the BharatPe, Zilingo or the FTX saga was anything to go by. Elon Musk and ChatGPT dominated the tech discourse towards the end of the year, a pattern that is likely to play out in the New Year as well

