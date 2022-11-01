Tech Mahindra’s attrition rate drops to 20% in Q2, hires 5,877 people

IT services consultancy firm Tech Mahindra reported a decline in attrition rate to 20 percent in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, down from 22 percent in the April-June period.

Bucking industry trends, Tech Mahindra’s attrition dropped year-on-year as well from 21 percent in the year-ago quarter. The company started seeing a drop in attrition from the previous quarter after a steady rise in the earlier five quarters.

Attrition rate is calculated on last twelve month basis.

The company added 5,877 new hires in Q2 FY23, down from 6,862 in Q1FY23 and 14,930 in Q2FY23. The total headcount stood at 163,912.

“At 164,000, we believe that we need to manage headcount with a view to build future. We will focus on future, skill development and global delivery model and that is how we are going to build our (workforce) strategy,” CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra said.

In terms of freshers hiring, Tech Mahindra had added around 10,000 freshers in FY22 and targets to add a similar number in FY23.

Tech Mahindra recently faced backlash along with peers like Wipro for delaying onboarding and absorbing freshers who have been waiting for nearly two years since graduation.

Tech Mahindra announced its Q2FY23 performance on November 1, 2022. The company's consolidated net profit fell by 4 percent on a YoY basis coming in at Rs 1,285 crore. On a sequential quarter basis, it was up by 13.6 percent.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 13,129.5 crore, growing by 3.3 percent sequentially and 20.6 percent year-on-year. Revenue stood at Rs 10,881.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.