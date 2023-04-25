 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Taking a down round is not a big deal, startups have to move on: General Catalyst’s CEO Hemant Taneja

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Hemant Taneja said that the firm will look to park around 10-20% of the 11th General Fund, with a total corpus of around $4.6 billion investment in India.

(L to R) Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, Anand Chandrasekaran, Partner, General Catalyst

Startups in India and across the globe will have to come to terms with the market reality and accept the idea of going for down rounds for fundraising as this is common after every bubble burst, said Hemant Taneja, chief executive officer and managing director at Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, General Catalyst.

“Valuations have come down, but it's because they had extraordinarily risen in the last three years, and there's probably still more turbulence around it…I do think a lot of companies will end up taking down rounds, but that happens after every bubble. Google had a down round in its history, I think it's not a big deal, companies have to move on,” Taneja said.

Taneja's words come at a time when private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding to India’s startup ecosystem fell nearly 77 percent in February of 2023 from a year earlier, as investors continued treading cautiously amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Down rounds are when startups raise fresh capital at a valuation, which is lesser than their last fundraise. For example, in the first week of April, VC firm BlackRock cut the valuation of Byju’s ($22 billion) by nearly half to $11.5 billion.