Swiggy starts charging customers ‘platform fee’ on food orders in monetisation push

Tushar Goenka & Haripriya Suresh
Bengaluru / Apr 28, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

While Rs 2 may seem like a small amount, it would create a large enough corpus for Swiggy to reinvest back into its business as it delivers over 1.5 million orders each day, analysts said

Prosus-backed food tech giant, Swiggy has begun charging all users a “platform fee” of Rs 2 per order, irrespective of the cart value, as the company looks to control its costs. The additional charges, initially rolled out for users in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, are being levied only on food orders for now, and have not been introduced on quick-commerce, or Instamart orders yet.

Swiggy has not yet introduced these charges in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai yet, as per research. The platform fee is only on food delivery. It is different from the handling fee levied on Instamart orders, irrespective of whether they are Swiggy One customers or not.

While Rs 2 may seem small, it would create a large enough corpus for Swiggy to reinvest back into its business as it delivers over 1.5 million orders each day, analysts said. The fee, which was rolled out in phases over the past week, is likely to be extended to other regions. That is especially helpful for the business which has fast-tracked its profitability timelines as investors continue to tighten their purse strings.

The primary reason behind the move is the slowdown in the delivery business. "The company was no exception," said Swiggy’s chief executive and co-founder Sriharsha Majety in an email to employees which mentioned the company slashing 380 jobs.