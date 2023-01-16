 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Startups witness decline in hiring; struggle with attrition: Study

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

It further revealed that gender diversity in start-ups across levels is low, with an overall 24 per cent women representation and a negligible 11 per cent in leadership positions.

Startups

With a decline in hiring due to the drying up of funding following geopolitical scenarios, Indian start-ups also continued to struggle with the retention of talent during the 2022 calendar year, according to a study.

There has been a 44 per cent decline in hiring in the startups during October-December 2022 compared with the January-March quarter, following 'funding winter' in the sector, CIEL HR Services monthly forecast study - Latest Employment Trends in Start-ups revealed on Monday.

The sector also witnessed a high level of attrition as start-up employees preferred stable jobs, higher pay and a better work-life balance, it noted.

According to the study, over 64 per cent of the respondents wanted to shift jobs for a 'stable job', it stated.

Over 47 per cent of the respondents said job security was a major concern, 27 per cent wanted better pay and 26 per cent wanted to work in established firms, it added.

The study is based on the analysis of responses from 60,704 employees working in top 60 start-ups operating in India.