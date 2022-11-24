 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spinny opens 5 acre park in Bengaluru as it sees used cars demand continuing to remain strong

Bengaluru / Nov 24, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Spinny has opened one of India’s largest car hubs for second-hand cars in Bengaluru as the Tiger Global-backed used car retailing unicorn expects demand to stay strong even at a time when people are cutting down on discretionary spending amid recessionary fears.

The showroom, which the company calls an automobile experiential hub, is named Spinny Park and is spread over five acres of land near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. Spinny Park, in full capacity can accommodate as many as 1,000 cars, Niraj Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Spinny told Moneycontrol, on the sidelines of the launch of the park.

Singh said that he is witnessing strong demand in Bengaluru as the city contributes nearly 8 percent to its overall sales. He also said that Bengaluru is the largest hub for Spinny followed by Delhi/NCR (National Capital Region) and other large cities of the country including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Coimbatore. According to Singh, the average selling price in Bengaluru, too, is the highest at Rs 6.4 lakh, compared to an average order value of Rs 5.7-5.8 lakh in the entire country.

Singh also said the company is witnessing robust growth month-on-month as people have started looking at cars as a necessity more than a luxury after the pandemic.

“In October, we were expecting a 9-10 percent kind of month-on-month growth but we ended up getting 20 percent growth over September,” he told Moneycontrol.

“Every year, the month immediately after Diwali is slightly lower. So we were expecting 4-5 percent of degrowth over Diwali. But with the trend so far, we are very confident to do higher than what we did in October. So we aren’t seeing any inflation-related blip, at least so far,” Singh added.