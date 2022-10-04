Tiger Global-backed Spinny launches ESOP plan for all employees

Niraj Singh, cofounder and CEO of Spinny

Tiger Global-backed used car retailing platform Spinny has launched an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) for all its employees, joining a growing list of companies bringing back ESOPs as an incentive to hire talent amid thousands of layoffs at startups due to the ongoing funding winter.

All of Spinny’s employees irrespective of role and designation, including blue-collar workers, would be eligible to receive stocks through the ‘Spinny Stock Option Plan for All', the company said on October 4. The Tiger Global-backed unicorn had facilitated an ESOP buyback of $12 million in December last year, which included buying back shares from many early and blue-collar employees.

“Since the inception, we have focused on nurturing a healthy working environment and a robust value system where we work to build a trusted relationship amongst all team members,” said Niraj Singh, founder and CEO (chief executive officer), Spinny.

“Our reward philosophy is centered around modern thinking fuelled by compassion, team work, and shared ownership. Nothing is more important to us than bringing the right solutions for our customers and creating value for the team members,” Singh added.

Founded in 2015, Spinny runs 36 car hubs and is operational in 22 cities. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made a strategic investment in the company. The firm claims every car on Spinny goes through a 200 point checklist and customers can return the car in five days after purchase with no questions asked and money-back guarantee, and offers one year after-sales warranty.

The company had raised $250 million in primary fundraise from Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and existing backers Tiger Global Management and Avenir Growth, and Feroz Dewan’s Arena Holdings and Think Investments in December last year, that had valued the startup at $1.8 billion. It is India’s fourth online car retailer to become a unicorn, after Cars24, CarDekho and Droom.

The company had clocked a revenue of Rs 39.7 crore in FY21 (2020-21), which had more than doubled from Rs 17.7 crore in FY20 (2019-20). However, its losses, too, swelled to Rs 110.3 crore during the year from Rs 76.2 crore in FY20, thanks to an over 30 percent surge in advertising and marketing costs.

ESOPs making headlines again

ESOPs offered by startups in India are regaining significance over the last five months with many unicorns and startups either buying back ESOPs to incentivise employees or expanding their ESOP pool.

Last month, Accel-backed Orange Health said that it would buy back equity and ESOPs worth as much as $1 million. In August, Ronnie Screwvala’s edtech unicorn upGrad had increased its ESOP pool by 3,00,000 shares.

In July, SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy also increased its ESOP pool by 20 percent, to 286 million options from 238.7 million options, the company's regulatory filings showed. The edtech unicorn had issued bonus shares in April to all eligible employees, thus increasing its ESOP pool to 238.7 million options from 99.5 thousand options.

Around the same time, iD Fresh Food also announced its seventh round of ESOP tranche worth Rs 46 crores for 27 staff members.

In June, food, and grocery delivery platform Swiggy said it will be buying back shares worth $23 million issued under its ESOP programme from about 900 employees in a bid to incentivise them.

Earlier in May, business-to-business payments and neo banking platform Razorpay had said that the company was looking to get new investors on board through a share sale of $75 million by its employees.

To be sure, startups were going slow on ESOP expansion in the first four months of 2022, after unicorns including Nykaa, Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Zomato which listed on the stock exchanges last year faced shareholder dissent on their ESOP programmes owing to higher expenditures on account of ESOPs.

Moneycontrol had reported last month that the total compensation of Policybazaar’s key managerial personnel (KMP) increased 406 percent to Rs 410 crore in FY22 as share-based payments to these top executives rose five times to cross Rs 406 crore during the period.