MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Spinny becomes 42nd unicorn of 2021, raises $283m from ADQ, Tiger Global & others

The round saw investments from Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, existing backers Tiger Global Management and Avenir Growth, and Feroz Dewan’s Arena Holdings and Think Investments, valuing Spinny at $1.8 billion

M. Sriram
December 07, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
Niraj Singh, cofounder and CEO of Spinny

Niraj Singh, cofounder and CEO of Spinny

Online used car retailer Spinny on December 7 said that it has raised $283 million from investors such as Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, and existing backers Tiger Global Management and Avenir Growth.

Feroz Dewan’s Arena Holdings and Think Investments also invested in the round valuing Spinny at $1.8 billion, more than double its valuation in July. The deal makes Spinny India’s 42nd unicorn- firms valued at over a billion dollars in 2021, continuing a record breaking year for startup funding.

“We set afoot to build Spinny with a customer first approach – solving for lack of trust in car buying and selling experience, with a highly personalised and detail-oriented approach. Leveraging technology, our focus is to further strengthen our quality and experience control capabilities,” said Niraj Singh, co-founder and CEO of Spinny.

The round also included a secondary share sale of $33 million by some early investors.

Spinny is the fourth online car retailer to become a unicorn, after Cars24, CarDekho and Droom, which filed for a stock market listing last month.

Close

Related stories

Spinny currently runs 23 car hubs across 15 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. The company claims every car on Spinny goes through a 200 point checklist, and after sales customers can return the car in five days with no questions asked and money back guarantee, and offers one year after sales warranty.
M. Sriram
Tags: #Business #funding #online care retailer #Spinny #Startup
first published: Dec 7, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.