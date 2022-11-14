 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SoftBank won’t hasten exit from $1.8-billion holdings in Paytm, Policybazaar, Delhivery as lock-in expiry nears

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 14, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Japanese tech investor is sitting on net gains worth $160 million from venture investments worth $2.2 billion in the three unicorns; will look to pare stakes gradually over two years so as to not spark a sell-off in the new-age stocks 

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son

Japanese venture investor SoftBank, whose holdings in Paytm, Policybazaar and Delhivery are currently worth $1.8 billion, will pare its stakes gradually over the next two years so as to not trigger a panic selling as the lock-in for pre-IPO investors in the three companies expires over the next 10 days, according to people familiar with the developments.

SoftBank had cumulatively invested around $2.2 billion in these three companies and offloaded shares worth $560 million at their initial public offerings (IPO). This means that it is sitting on a net gain of around $160 million from these bets.

“Although SoftBank is hardly sitting on any net gains on these investments, it is important to note that it has not lost money on a combined basis from these three investments despite a global rout in technology stocks,” said a source.

“It might make partial sales of some of these holdings on the counter to begin with as the lock-in expiry happens, but those will be very little compared to the large holdings in the companies,” the source added.

Moneycontrol has sent queries to SoftBank on the developments and the article will be updated on receipt of any response.

Paytm is the only one among this group of three where SoftBank’s investment is in the red. It had made a total investment of $1.6 billion in the fintech major and taken out around $220-250 million in the company’s IPO last November. With the fintech’s shares trading 70 percent below its IPO price, SoftBank’s remaining stake of around 17.5 percent in the company is currently worth  $900 million.