 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

ShareChat parent fires 600 employees, six months after raising $255 million

Nikhil Patwardhan
Jan 16, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

The company, however, said that it has laid off close to 500 employees or about 20 percent of its staff.

ShareChat parent Mohalla Tech Pvt has laid off close to 600 employees, just six months after raising $255 million in funding, joining a growing list of heavily funded startups cutting costs in anticipation of the much-discussed funding winter worsening.

ShareChat laid off about 600 of its roughly 2,100 employees in senior management and mid-to-junior management in the last few days, according to people aware of the matter. However, the company has stated that it has laid off close to 500 employees, or about 20 percent of its workforce.

The company informed employees about the layoffs via email and also announced it on Slack to unaffected employees, stating that if they were reading the message, they were not affected by the action, the people said requesting anonymity. The sources also mentioned that access to terminated employees has been cut off.

The layoffs are a result of excessive hiring after a series of funding rounds, said one of the people quoted above.

As part of the layoff process, the affected employees will receive 100 percent of their variable pay until December 2022. Additionally, the company will pay the total salary for the notice period and two weeks' pay as ex gratia for every year served with the company.

ShareChat will also keep its health insurance policy in place until June 2023 and employees will be allowed to retain their work assets, such as their laptops.  Moreover, employees can encash unused leave balances of up to 45 days as per the current gross salary. In addition, their stock options will continue to vest until April 30, 2023, and they will retain all vested employee stock option plans (ESOPs). The company confirmed the developments.