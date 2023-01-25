 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Google and Twitter-backed Sharechat sees shake-up as two founders step down

Chandra R Srikanth & Deepsekhar Choudhury & Nikhil Patwardhan
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

A week after laying off almost 600 employees, Sharechat CEO says in an internal note that co-founders Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan have stepped down from active roles. They will remain on the company's Board

File image: ShareChat logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Google and Twitter-backed ShareChat’s co-founders Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh have stepped down from executive roles at the company, a week after firing close to 600 employees, the company’s chief executive officer Ankush Sachdeva said in an internal note on January 25

However, both the co-founders will continue to remain on the social media company's board.

Moneycontrol had sent queries to Sharechat on the two co-founders taking a step back from day-to-day activities earlier this week.

While Ahsan was the chief operating officer, Singh had been the chief technology officer till now. The CEO said in the note accessed by Moneycontrol that senior Sharechat executives Manohar Singh Charan and Gaurav Bhatia who will lead the management and engineering functions, respectively, now on.