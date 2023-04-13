 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raising money at valuations higher than what you deserve is a mistake: Paper Boat's Neeraj Kakkar

Mansi Verma
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

“Raising money at high valuations makes you try to live up to that valuation from the next day onwards. We were celebrated, but that mistake cost us a lot of sleepless nights,” Neeraj Kakkar said.

Raising venture capital or private equity funds at a valuation higher than what you deserve is a mistake for entrepreneurs, said Neeraj Kakkar, the CEO and co-founder of Hector Beverages which manufactures Paper Boat drinks, at a time when private market valuations are falling.

“Raising money at high valuations makes you try to live up to that valuation from the next day onwards. We were celebrated, but that mistake cost us a lot of sleepless nights,” Kakkar said on April 12 during a session at the Sharrp Summit in Mumbai.

Hector Beverages, which makes soft drinks and beverages under the Paper Boat brand, raised $50 million in a funding round led by Singapore's GIC Special Investment Pvt Ltd's Lathe Investment Pte in August 2022.

Earlier, in July 2020, the startup raised around Rs 28 crore ($3.7 million) as part of its Series C round from Sofina Ventures and A91 Emerging Fund.