PhysicsWallah acquires UAE-based Knowledge Planet

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

PhysicsWallah said while it will leverage Knowledge Planet’s school partnership machinery to reach students in UAE, the latter will benefit from PW’s tech stack to strengthen its online and hybrid offerings.

PW had earlier acquired Indian firms such as online medical entrance tests coaching platform PrepOnline and exam preparation books publisher Altis Vortex, doubt-solving and resource management startup FreeCo, and upskilling startup iNeuron.ai. (Representative image)

India’s only profitable edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW), on March 20, said it has acquired United Arab Emirates-based Knowledge Planet for an undisclosed amount, marking the former’s first international acquisition.

The company had earlier acquired Indian firms such as online medical entrance tests coaching platform PrepOnline and exam preparation books publisher Altis Vortex, doubt-solving and resource management startup FreeCo, and upskilling startup iNeuron.ai.

In a statement, PW said while it will leverage Knowledge Planet’s school partnership machinery to reach students in UAE, Knowledge Planet will benefit from PW’s tech stack to strengthen its online and hybrid offerings.

