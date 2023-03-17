 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhonePe raises another $200 mn in ongoing funding from its largest shareholder Walmart

Bengaluru / Mar 17, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

In January, PhonePe had announced raising $1 billion in tranches at a valuation of $12 billion. Since then, the fintech unicorn has raised $350 million from General Atlantic and $100 million Tiger Global Management, Ribbit Capital and TVS Capital.

Digital payments and financial services unicorn PhonePe has raised another $200 million in its ongoing proposed $1 billion funding round from its largest shareholder Walmart at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.

In January, PhonePe announced raising $1 billion in tranches at a valuation of $12 billion. Since then, the fintech unicorn has raised $350 million from General Atlantic and $100 million Tiger Global Management, Ribbit Capital and TVS Capital. The company expects further investments, which will be announced in due course, it said in a statement on March 17.

Moneycontrol first reported in October about PhonePe eyeing new fundraising from General Atlantic and others at a valuation of $12 billion.

PhonePe’s fundraise follows the company’s spin-off from e-commerce major Flipkart, which was announced in December. The Flipkart spin-off also completes PhonePe's transition to a fully Indian-domiciled company, which began in 2022.