PhonePe raises another $100 million from General Atlantic, others

Chandra R Srikanth & Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 12, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

Digital payments and financial services decacorn PhonePe has raised another $100 million in a new tranche of its ongoing $1 billion fundraise at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion from General Atlantic and its co-investors, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

In January, PhonePe announced raising $1 billion in tranches at a valuation of $12 billion. Since then, the fintech unicorn has raised $350 million from General Atlantic, $100 million from Tiger Global Management, Ribbit Capital and TVS Capital, and $200 million from its largest shareholder--Walmart.

PhonePe confirmed the development.

Moneycontrol first reported in October about PhonePe eyeing new fundraising from General Atlantic and others at a valuation of $12 billion.