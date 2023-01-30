 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhonePe management sees operational profitability by 2025

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Jan 30, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

PhonePe will have an EBITDA profit of Rs 1,797 crore in the calendar year 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent, the company's management told audit firm KPMG

PhonePe's management also told KPMG that the company's growth in financial services is expected primarily from the insurance business.

Walmart-backed digital payments platform PhonePe, which recently became India's most-valued fintech unicorn, may take another two years to turn operationally profitable, unlike its closest competitor Paytm, which expects to achieve EBITDA profitability by as early as this year.

PhonePe will have an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) profit of Rs 1,797 crore in the calendar year 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent, the company's management told audit firm KPMG. The company's management expects revenue of Rs 9,139 crore in 2025.

KPMG collated a valuation report for PhonePe in November, ahead of the fintech's fundraise in January. It was filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) last week.

Paytm, meanwhile, expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA break-even by September this year.