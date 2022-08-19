PhonePe founders are against working on weekends. Here's why | World Entrepreneurs Day

PhonePe, India's largest player when it comes to digital payments, had a very different journey compared to rivals who raised big VC money. Instead it chose to work as an independent unit backed by Flipkart, and now Walmart. In times when 'hustle culture' and 'blitz scaling' is romanticised, Nigam and Chari decided to build an entrepreneurial culture where employees don't work on weekends, work smart and do less but nail it.
