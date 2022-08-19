 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

PhonePe founders are against working on weekends. Here's why | World Entrepreneurs Day

Moneycontrol News
Aug 19, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

PhonePe, India's largest player when it comes to digital payments, had a very different journey compared to rivals who raised big VC money. Instead it chose to work as an independent unit backed by Flipkart, and now Walmart. In times when 'hustle culture' and 'blitz scaling' is romanticised, Nigam and Chari decided to build an entrepreneurial culture where employees don't work on weekends, work smart and do less but nail it. On World Entrepreneurs Day Moneycontrol brings you conversations with key players driving the tectonic shift. Meet the disruptors, the job creators and the wealth generators. The change makers who are transforming India and putting it on the global map.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bits to Billions #Startup #tech #videos
first published: Aug 19, 2022 11:05 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.