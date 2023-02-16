 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PeerCapital raises Rs 300 crore for first fund, adding to early-stage VC dry powder

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Feb 16, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

The fund, which marked the first close in mid-2022, will have a corpus of Rs 600 crore, or about $75 million. Managing partner Karthik Prabhakar tells Moneycontrol, the firm will target e-commerce and marketplaces, gaming, creators economy as well as health tech

From left to right PeerCapital Managing Partners Rohit MA, Karthik Prabhakar and Ankur Pahwa

Venture capital (VC) firm PeerCapital has got commitments of Rs 300 crore from Limited Partners (LPs) for its maiden fund, as the early-stage investor, which has backed six startups including Twitter’s India rival Koo, adds to the VC “dry powder” amid a funding slowdown.

Dry powder is industryspeak for the capital raised by VC and private equity companies that is not deployed.

The fund, which marked the first close in mid-2022, will have a corpus of Rs 600 crore, or about $75 million, managing partner Karthik Prabhakar told Moneycontrol in a virtual interaction.

PeerCapital has also kept a green shoe option of about Rs 300 crore, Prabhakar said. The VC expects to mark the final close of the fund by the end of this year.