One lighter a day, a generous tip, 72 silver coins: How Indians used Blinkit in 2022

Instant delivery platforms in India received the most bizarre orders in 2022. Sample this: A man from Pune ordered one lighter a day for three months in a row from Zomato-acquired instant delivery service Blinkit.

In another incident, employees from a Delhi office gifted 72 silver coins to their branch manager on Dhanteras, according to the year-end breakdown shared by Blinkit. Making use of the instant service, Delhi also topped the charts in their condom orders with a total of 5,57,369 deliveries over the year.

In 2022, while a prolonged fund crunch in the startup ecosystem slowed down the hyper-growth of quick commerce startups, Indians increasingly got hooked to the service and relied on it for many of their needs. The evidence lies in Blinkit’s biggest order this year which was worth Rs 1,39,900.

Not to miss, Indians also requested delivery services to help them through their personal emergencies. In one instance, a customer asked Blinkit’s chat support if they can get themselves delivered to the airport.

However, users have also made it clear how thankful they are to such delivery partners. In a heartwarming incident, a Jaipur resident offered a tip of Rs 9,500 to a Blinkit delivery personnel.

Blinkit's new printout service turned out to be a weapon in the hands of the savage Indian parents. Take a look: