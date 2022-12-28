 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ola Electric sells 1.5 lakh EV scooters in 2022, eyes expansion in export markets

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

In 2022 Ola Electric scaled up its premium scooter, the Ola S1, and completed the electrification of the premium scooter market (priced at more than Rs 1,00,000) in 1 year.

(Source: Ola Electric)

Two-wheeler electric vehicle maker, Ola Electric has sold around 1,50,000 EVs this year and is aiming to leverage its manufacturing capacity and technology to export from India to all relevant markets like South East Asia,  Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

“We have sold almost 1,50,000 EVs this year and are working towards the Mission Electric – all 2W sold in India by the end of 2025 to be electric, and all cars sold in India by 2030 to be electric,” wrote Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Ola Electric in a blog post on Wednesday.

In 2022, Ola Electric scaled up its premium scooter, the Ola S1, and completed the electrification of the premium scooter market  (priced at more than Rs 1,00,000) in a year.

“In 2023 and 2024, we will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass-market scooter, a mass-market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles (sports, cruisers, adventure, and road bikes),” Aggarwal said.

“Our first car will launch in 2024 and by 2027 we will have 6 different products in the market,” Aggarwal reiterated.

In a press conference held in December, Aggarwal also mentioned getting into the commercial vehicle segment and its plans to launch its own lithium-ion cell by the end of 2023, an important component in making batteries for EVs.