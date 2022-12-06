 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No credible competition in school edtech space: LEAD’s Sumeet Mehta

Dec 06, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

“Revenue growth in FY22 over FY21 was 2.5x, and in FY23 over FY22 could be about 2x. We will aim to double our business in the next year also. In terms of profitability, we are on track,” Mehta told Moneycontrol.

In the edtech sector, India has minted seven unicorns thus far. Among them, Byju's, Unacademy, Vedantu, and PhysicsWallah are primarily consumer-facing K-12 and test preparation startups.

Since the beginning of 2022, a majority of such B2C (business-to-consumer) edtech startups have given investors a run for their money. The spotlight is now on LEAD - the only school edtech unicorn - and how it has dealt with the impending winter in the startup ecosystem.

To say the least, B2B (business-to-business) school edtech companies have not had it easy. Dealing with troubled balance sheets post-Covid, schools have increasingly put innovation on hold, which has had a negative impact on growth targets for this segment.

Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and co-chief executive officer (co-CEO) of LEAD, told Moneycontrol that the company has been growing unaffected as there is no credible competition in the sector.

Mehta also believes the company will continue to grow because the new education policy (NEP) released prior to the pandemic and the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) released in October this year are pushing schools to innovate as they renew their curriculum for the next academic year.

In a 40-minute interview with Moneycontrol, Mehta discussed the regulatory tailwinds for school edtech, the competition in the space, and LEAD’s outlook for FY23.