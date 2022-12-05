NEP and NCF: Tailwinds for school edtech

The New Education Policy (NEP) rolled out in 2020 challenged the basic principles of school education. As Covid-induced lockdowns end, schools are revising their curriculum to comply with NEP in the new academic year - the first, post-pandemic. To implement NEP, the government has also rolled out the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for foundational stages with more on the way for other stages.

Such regulatory efforts can support innovation in education by pushing for inclusion of new-age skills such as coding and robotics, startup founders believe. Startups such as LEAD can help schools with NEP compliance by providing integrated solutions at low cost, boosting growth for themselves in the process.