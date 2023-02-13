 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
nCore Games invests $1 million in Newgen Gaming to foray into esports

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

nCore Games houses gaming studios such as Studio nCore, and Dot9 Games. It has released three mobile games until now including FAU:G, ICC Cricket Mobile, and Apna Games.

Newgen Gaming's esports brand Penta Esports specialises in multiple verticals including leagues, tournaments and content, with a focus on the country's grassroots esports ecosystem (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

nCore Games, a startup co-founded by gaming veterans Vishal Gondal and Dayanidhi MG, has made a strategic investment of $1 million in Newgen Gaming that operates the content and esports brand Penta Esports, marking its foray into esports, the company said on February 13.

Newgen Gaming plans to use the funds raised to accelerate the growth of its offerings and expand its team and operations across South Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions.

Founded in 2021 by Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail, Akshay Paul and Krishanu Ghosal, Newgen Gaming’s esports brand Penta Esports specialises in multiple verticals, including leagues, tournaments and content, with a focus on the country’s grassroots esports ecosystem.

Since its inception, the startup has launched leagues called the Penta Amateur League and the Penta Collegiate League for colleges and universities, alongside other tournament intellectual properties (IPs) like the Penta Invitational, Penta Cup, and Penta Challenge.