Mamaearth's Varun and Ghazal Alagh on why they became entrepreneurs | World Entrepreneurs Day

Most founders start up when they are looking to solve a problem they face and the story wasn't different for Varun and Ghazal Alagh. They had no experience running startups but decided to become entrepreneurs after becoming parents. Their search for safe, organic products for their baby led them to launch a skincare care Mamaearth, which was last valued at over a billion dollars.
On World Entrepreneurs Day Moneycontrol brings you conversations with key players driving the tectonic shift. Meet the disruptors, the job creators and the wealth generators. The change makers who are transforming India and putting it on the global map.