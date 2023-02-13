 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loan app blocking is a national security issue, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

As many as 94 digital lending platforms, including Kissht and PayU-backed Lazypay, were spiked after blocking orders were issued on an 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000.

The loan app ban that took many digital lending platforms by surprise last week is a national security issue, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on February 13.

"It is a national security issue. I wouldn't like to comment further on it here," the cabinet minister said while speaking to the press on the sidelines of the G20 digital economy working group meeting in Lucknow.

According to the order, these apps were flagged by the Ministry of Home Affairs because of alleged Chinese links.