Large number of Indian unicorns will become profitable in next 24 months: Sequoia's Rajan Anandan

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

High single-digit EBITDA will be required for startups planning initial public offerings, says Sequoia India Managing Director Rajan Anandan

The ongoing liquidity crunch in the private market will compel a large number of Indian unicorns to become profitable in the next 18-24 months, according to Sequoia India Managing Director Rajan Anandan.

"The first thing to keep in mind is the narrative, in many ways the reality, is that a large number of the unicorns are unprofitable. In 24 months, we will be shocked at how profitable they are going to get," he said at the inaugural session of TieCon 2023 in Delhi.

"Today, if you want to do an IPO, you have to be single-high digit EBITDA... If stock-based compensation is out of whack, then forget it," he added.

Anandan said that a large section of late-stage startups had raised massive rounds of capital in the 2021-2022 period, and have sufficient runway to go on for the next 4-5 years as they move towards profitability. He also remarked that all the discounting by tech startups to grow fast in terms of traction has stopped now.