 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Khan Academy India appoints former Gates Foundation executive as country director

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

In a statement, the company said Vasudevan will oversee India operations and be responsible for driving further growth for Khan Academy in India.

Swati Vasudevan

Khan Academy India, a non-profit online learning platform, appointed Swati Vasudevan, former chief operations officer of Gates Foundation India as its country director on December 1.

In a statement, the company said Vasudevan will oversee India operations and be responsible for driving further growth for Khan Academy in India.

Starting India operations in 2017, Khan Academy is an online learning platform offering free education that focuses on making learning content accessible in regional languages in India for students to learn in their preferred language. The institute caters to over 10,00,000 monthly users in 2022.

Khan Academy said it has partnered with the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra, among others to make quality education accessible in public schools. The organisation said it is focusing on the 'next level of growth,' and Vasudevan will be instrumental in helping drive it.

“We are delighted to have Swati spearheading our India operations for Khan Academy. India is a unique market with several vernacular languages and curriculums for learning. Swati has rich leadership experience, and her expertise will help us lead our mission of making world-class learning content available to every learner in India,” said Sal Khan, founder, and educator of Khan Academy.