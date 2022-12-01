 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jobs: It’s not all gloom and doom; these Indian start-ups are hiring

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Start-ups, especially in the early stages, have been on a hiring spree for tech talent. However, average pay packages have dropped 12-18% year on year.

Over the past couple of weeks, while some unicorns and Big Tech companies have continued to lay off employees globally amid the challenging macro environment, several Indian start-up founders have been announcing openings and hiring plans.

In October alone, around 11,000 active monthly job openings were posted across Indian start-ups, according to data accessed from Xpheno, a specialist staffing company.

As of last quarter (ended September 30), Indian start-ups had 13,000 active job openings. Although overall openings have seen a downward trend over the past four-five quarters, Xpheno said that it has already started seeing November figures showing an uptick and expects a steady recovery.

The founders of upGrad, Dream11, Koo, Ezetap and spacetech start-up Kawa Space took to Twitter and LinkedIn recently to share their plans to expand teams. Some invited techies who had lost their jobs abroad to apply.

Over the past few months, more than 50,000 people have lost jobs across key Big Tech firms, including Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft, HP and Google to name a few. Big tech firms' job openings in India are also down by nearly 90% of their typical hiring volumes.

Closer home, many start-ups, such as BYJU’s, Ola, Cars24, Chargebee, MPL, Udaan and Vedantu to name very few have laid off employees this year. The total count of laid-off employees across start-ups, as of November 29, stood at 17,800.