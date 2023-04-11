 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Jeff Bezos, Sequoia-backed SaaS startup Lummo mulls sale or shutdown

Mansi Verma
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

If the company decides to shut down, it will return the remaining funds in its bank to the investors, multiple sources added.

The SaaS startup is in hot water for failing to achieve a product-market fit after several pivots.

Sequoia Capital-backed software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Lummo is mulling getting acquired or closing its operations, multiple sources aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The company is in hot water for failing to achieve a product-market fit after several pivots.

“They had about four pivots over the span of four years since when the company was operational. Every year, they try something new, it doesn't stick, so they go ahead and scrap it,” said a source aware of the operations, requesting anonymity.

Another source said the company had assured its staff that it has a runway for the next five years, hinting at low exposure from the perils of the funding winter.