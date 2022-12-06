 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC veteran Sanjiv Rangrass joins early-stage VC firm Unitus as venture partner 

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

The VC firm added Raj Nooyi has also joined as Venture Advisor. Nooyi is a former executive of companies such as Hewlett Packard, PRTM, Tata Consultancy Services, and IBM

Sanjiv Rangrass is an active investor and mentor, with an envious track record of making investments in unicorns such as Zetwerk, OfBusiness, and BlackBuck (Illustration: Suneesh K/ Moneycontrol)

Early-stage venture capital (VC) firm Unitus Ventures, on December 6, said it has on boarded ITC veteran Sanjiv Rangrass as a venture partner. The company said Rangrass will lead its investment strategy in the climate sector for the next fund that will be launched in early 2023. This comes at a time when investor interest in climate tech start-ups is growing rapidly

Rangrass spent 40 years at ITC, where he joined as a trainee and became the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company’s agri-business unit before retiring as its group head for research and development, sustainability and projects in June this year.

He is also an active investor and mentor, with an envious track record of making investments in unicorns such as Zetwerk, OfBusiness, and BlackBuck. Recently, Zetwerk inducted Rangrass on their board as an independent director.

“The world today stares at an 8 billion population where climate change is arguably the most important existential challenge it faces. These are early days and the sector has massive potential for innovative new companies to emerge, which will create millions of jobs and investor value while addressing the challenge at scale. I am looking forward to working with the team to establish Unitus as the leading climate investor in India” said Rangrass.

He has made investments in various agritech start-ups like Vegrow, Absolute Foods, Krishify, Farmart, Loopworm, and AgNext, to name a few. Rangrass also has climate-focused companies like Metastable Materials and Wastelink, in his investment portfolio.