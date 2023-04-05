 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iron Pillar closes $129 million fund to invest in Cloud and SaaS startups

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

The fund will be used to invest in Series B and C stage global cloud companies from India, with a with a strong emphasis on SaaS and Cloud Infrastructure around themes such as cyber security and governance, DevOps tools, future of work and education and automation

Venture Capital firm Iron Pillar, known for investments like Uniphore, FreshToHome, Servify and Curefoods, on April 5 announced the close of its $129-million late stage fund for investing in cloud software companies, shedding light on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment seeing increased investor interest and activity amidst funding winter.

The fund will be used to invest in Series B and C stage global cloud companies from India, with a with a strong emphasis on SaaS and Cloud Infrastructure around themes such as cyber security and governance, DevOps tools, future of work and education and automation.

It’s a part of Iron Pillar Fund II series of Funds.

The fund saw participation from new investors including two Endowments and a Foundation, apart existing investors from across the US, Europe and the Middle East.