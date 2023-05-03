 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian startups save $200 million in tech costs, $800 million in ad spends in fiscal 2023

Debangana Ghosh
May 03, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

Meesho and Dealshare have slashed cloud costs by as much as 50 percent, according to UnearthInsight’s data

Indian startups will be able to save approximately $200 million in technology costs and $800 million in advertising and promotional costs in FY23, as they cut expenses to brace themselves for the funding winter, according to estimates by market intelligence firm Unearthinsight.

The total technology spending in FY23 is expected to dip to $2.3 billion from $2.5 billion in FY22. Advertising and promotional spending is down to $3.5 billion in FY23 from $4.3 billion in FY22. These numbers are based on a survey of over 2000 startups by UnearthInsight.

Within technology spending, cloud spending fell across startup sectors including enterprise tech, fintech, E-commerce/online retail, healthtech and Edtech. While all the segments showed single digit YoY drop in tech and cloud spending, E-commerce/Online retail saw a double-digit decline of 18 percent in YoY technology spending and 16 percent YoY in cloud spending.

According to the data, few growth-stage startups like Meesho and DealShare have brought cloud expenses down by 50 percent. Overall, startups across the board are cutting cloud expenses by 20- 30 percent. Early-stage start-ups see the lower dip compared to growth and late-stage start-ups.