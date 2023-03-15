 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IN-SPACe announces Rs 1 crore seed fund scheme for early space tech start-ups

Aihik Sur
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has come up with this scheme to address the issue of funds crunch that early stage space tech start-ups face as financial institutions or commercials banks do not come forward due to lack of clarity on future prospect

With an aim to bolster the space industry in the country, the Indian government's Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) announced a Rs 1 crore seed fund scheme for early-stage space start-ups.

Selected start-ups will receive a figure of up to Rs 1 crore in three or more installments, In-SPACe, said in its guidelines for applying for the seed fund scheme. The exact amount of the funding will be decided by an expert committee.

Eligible applicants include early-stage start-ups that use space technology to address upstream/ midstream and downstream challenges in the sector, IN-SPACe said.

According to European Space Agency, the upstream segment of space includes research, space manufacturing and ground systems, whereas the downstream segment includes space operations for terrestrial use and products and services that rely on satellite technology, signal, and data to function.