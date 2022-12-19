How many jobs did startups create since 2020?

Since 2020, an average of 15,000 startups have been registered with DPIIT. The number of startups grew at a CAGR of 72 percent from 2017-22 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25 percent from 2022-27, according to a report by Stride One, an NBFC from venture debt firm Stride Ventures. The report said these startups have created close to 2,00,000 jobs each year on average since 2020. It added the total number of jobs created by startups grew at a CAGR of 78 percent from 2017-22, projecting jobs to grow at 24 percent CAGR from 2022-27. Notably, 2022 was roiled with startup layoffs. More than 18,000 employees have been let go by over 45 startups since the beginning of the year.

Mansi Verma