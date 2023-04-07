 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Healthtech startup Practo lays off 41 employees

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai/Bengaluru / Apr 07, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Affected employees who put out public posts on social media said that they were terminated due to restructuring within the company. Practo, however, denied any such restructuring.

Practo said it had to part ways with 41 employees in accordance with their employment contracts, as part of its continuous performance management and planning process

Healthtech startup Practo, on April 7, said it has let go of about 41 employees joining a long list of firms who have taken the measure over the last year.

In a response to queries sent by Moneycontrol, Practo said that it has let go of employees about 41 employees in the round that was based on staff performances.

“Our revenue, margins, and profits are at an all-time high. Upholding a high bar for performance and productivity is crucial to maintaining this level of growth. Therefore, as part of our continuous performance management and planning process, we had to part ways with 41 employees in accordance with their employment contracts. As always, we are and will remain fully committed to providing the requisite support to all employees who may be impacted,” said Practo, in a statement.

Affected employees who put out public posts on social media said that they were terminated due to restructuring within the company. Practo, however, denied any such restructuring.