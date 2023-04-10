 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt working on ChatGPT-like consumer chatbot which can converse in many languages

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

The government is building a ChatGPT-like chatbot helpline that can be used to manage grievances of disgruntled consumers, according to people aware of the developments. Moreover, the aim is to construct the tool in such a manner that consumers could converse with it through audio messages in multiple Indian languages.

To be sure, this chatbot being built is separate from another one launched last month for consumer complaints last which is not really conversational. This is because it doesn’t allow the user to just put in details like a usual conversation, but rather asks him to select from a list of options in a step-by-step manner, starting with state, city, industry, brand, issue, product value etc.

Sources say that while the language translation part of the new tool being built will be taken care of by the government’s Bhashini platform, the challenge is to find a large language model (LLM) that can efficiently understand issues related to consumer grievances.

When you interact with a conversational AI chatbot, LLMs help process your prompts. They help the AI understand your text, break down the meanings of your words, and establish context to generate a response.