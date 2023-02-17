 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fintech unicorns slip deeper into losses in FY22 as ad spending soars

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Bengaluru/Mumbai / Feb 17, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

The losses of five fintech unicornrs widened 1.2-5.5 times in FY 22 over FY 21, with PhonePe reporting the biggest loss of Rs 2,013 crore

Losses of India’s consumer-facing fintech unicorns widened manifold in Fiscal Year 2022 although they posted robust revenue growth. Aggressive spending on advertising and promotions to capitalise on an increase in demand for their products and services was to blame.

Five such unicorns--PhonePe, Acko, Cred, Groww and OneCard--that have filed their FY 22 results with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) spent nearly 1.6x to 11x more from a year earlier on advertising and promotions, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol.

Figures in Rs CrSource: Moneycontrol Research

The losses of these companies widened 1.2-5.5 times in FY 22 over FY 21, with PhonePe reporting the biggest loss of Rs 2,013 crore.