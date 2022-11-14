 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edtechs focus on cutting monthly spends as demand, funding fall

Mansi Verma & Nikhil Patwardhan
Nov 14, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Spending on the advertising and marketing front and offers like free trials, especially in the early days, are hurting companies. The higher education and upskilling space seems to be faring better.

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

India’s top education technology startups are slashing their monthly burn as they fight to survive and become profitable, amidst falling demand for online learning and a tough funding environment.

While many edtech unicorns and smaller startups have already undertaken mass layoffs to reduce employee costs, a major cost centre, they are also exploring ways to rationalise their advertising and marketing spends, with revenue growth slowing and external funding drying up.

“While we are working on solutions to boost demand, we have discovered a lot of efficiencies on the advertising and marketing front. We have discovered that some spends never actually added customers but added to our CACs (customer acquisition costs) and so we have reduced that. I think we should be getting leaner companies going forward, which is healthy for the ecosystem,” said a founder of an edtech unicorn, requesting anonymity.

The results are already tangible for firms such as
SoftBank-backed Unacademy and Tiger Global-backed Vedantu.

While Unacademy has reduced its monthly burn to Rs 50-60 crore from over Rs 200 crore due to the efficiencies on the digital marketing front, Vedantu has cut its monthly burn to Rs 15-18 crore from over Rs 65 crore last year, Moneycontrol had reported.

Unacademy has also halved its employee strength to 3,150 since April this year, while Vedantu has laid off over 700 employees.