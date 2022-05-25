Edtech startup Infinity Learn buys majority stake in WizKlub for $7.5 million

Sri Chaitanya Group’s edtech startup Infinity Learn has bought a majority stake in WizKlub, a high order thinking skills platform for children, the company said in a statement on May 25.

Infinity Learn acquired a 75% stake in WizKlub for $7.5 million, valuing the company at $10 million, Ujjwal Singh, Chief Executive Officer and President of Infinity Learn told Moneycontrol, in a virtual interaction. Singh also said that Infinity Learn used its reserves to fund the transaction.

With the acquisition of WizKlub, Infinity Learn will be launching a new platform called Infinity Futurz, which will provide smart-tech programs and high order thinking skills such as analytical thinking, complex problem solving, critical thinking, innovation, active learning to kids of age 6-14 years, the company said. Students will also learn the ability to use technology to solve problems.

The acquisition will thus augment Infinity Learn’s existing portfolio offerings to K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) segment. Infinity Learn, currently has presence in the test preparation segment.

Over the next 24 months, Infinity Learn said it is planning on onboarding over 1 million students for Infinity Futurz. The company will also be looking at taking the Wizklub offering through Futurz to English speaking nations this year itself, Infinity Learn said.

“We teach our students the right skill, at the right time, in the right medium. Wizklub also works on the similar principle of effectively teaching students with best in class digital products helping students develop core cognitive excellence and work on logical and creative thinking abilities,” Sushma Boppana, Founder Director Infinity Learn.

Infinity Learn is heavily investing in acquisitions to make forays into different verticals and to grow vertically. WizKlub’s acquisition will be the third acquisition for Infinity learn in its first year of operations. Previously, it had acquired Teacherr, a digital platform by teaching community and Don’t Memorise, a concept-based multilingual content platform.

“We have built the base platform ourselves, and now we are looking for synergistic products and solutions to try to buy and to create synergy between academic and non academic, curriculum and non-curriculum,” Singh told Moneycontrol.

Singh said that the company will look for more acquisition opportunities in the near-term as they look to expand to more verticals. Infinity Learn is also looking to expand globally, Singh said, but added that the company will not rely much on acquisitions for global forays.