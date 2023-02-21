 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Edtech Consortium has improved advertising standards for companies: Divya Gokulnath, co-founder, Byju's

Feb 21, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Gokulnath’s comments on the IEC improving advertising standards come at a time when her company, Byju’s, has come under fire for alleged mis-selling of courses from parents and students.

The Indian Edtech Consortium (IEC), a self-regulatory body for edtech companies in India, has helped the sector in improving advertising standards at a time when it has come under fire for mis-selling and over-committing, according to Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath.

“Since it (edtech) was at a nascent sector there were mistakes that were made and in education even small mistakes can become big,” said Gokulnath, who is also the co-chair of the Indian Edtech Consortium, speaking at a panel at the GSV Emeritus Summit.

“We wanted to learn from our mistakes and I am happy to share that right from advertising standards to the way in which we communicate our offerings to students to the way in which we service them, on all these parameters, we have improved as a collective body,” she added.

Gokulnath’s comments on the IEC improving advertising standards come at a time when her company, Byju’s, has come under fire for alleged mis-selling of courses from parents and students. Not only Byju's, but also its group companies, as well as Unacademy and its group companies, have received an increasing number of mis-selling complaints in recent years.