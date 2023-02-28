 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Duolingo launches literacy app for kids 'Duolingo ABC' in India

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Feb 28, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

The free Duolingo ABC app is available for download to users from the Google Play Store and App Store in India.

Duolingo, a United States-based language learning platform, on February 28, launched its kids literacy app called 'Duolingo ABC' in India, years after initially releasing it in countries like the US, the United Kingdom and others, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we launched in 2020, it was actually a rather quick launch, we launched in the US, because of the pandemic. We knew there was a need for it during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the company very quickly put this out,” Jessica Harjo, Director of Marketing, Duolingo ABC told Moneycontrol, during a virtual interaction.

Harjo added that since the launch the company has been working to improve the app. “We started with our kindergarten content. In the last year, we have added first-grade content. And then just this past year, we added second-grade content. So currently, our app offers an excellent curriculum for kindergarten to second grade,” she said.

The company said Duolingo ABC is available for users in India and can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.