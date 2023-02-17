 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital lending platform Mintifi to raise $60 mn at $350 mn pre-money valuation

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Mintifi’s deliberations are still ongoing and fairly at an early-stage, with the company being involved with at least four investors. The final funding amount and the valuation can go a notch higher as well.

International Finance Corporation (IFC)-backed Mintifi is in initial talks to raise at least $60 million at 2x of its existing valuation as the digital lending platform for retailers and distributors looks to shore up equity to expand its lending book to as much as $1 billion, two people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The company, which counts Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and Lok Capital as its backers, is eyeing a pre-money valuation of $350 million, the people said, requesting anonymity. Mintifi has hired investment bank Avendus Capital as an exclusive financial advisor for the deal, the people added. Mintifi was last valued at about $150-200 million when it raised $40 million exactly a year back from Norwest and Elevation.

Pre-money valuation, simply put, is the difference between the company’s post-money valuation and the investment amount. Post-money valuation is the funding raised divided by the percentage of the stake diluted.

“Companies like Mintifi need to have a higher net worth and so they need to raise equity, which enables them to raise debt to disburse loans,” said one of the people quoted above. “Mintifi is aggressively looking to build a large lending book and so the equity fundraise is vital for it.”