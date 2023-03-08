 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital lending platform Mintifi raises $110 million in Series D from Premji Invest, others

Nikhil Patwardhan
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Mintifi’s fundraise comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeITY) have cracked down on digital lending applications due to concerns over “national security.”

International Finance Corporation (IFC)-backed Mintifi has raised $110 million as a part of its Series D funding round from Premji Invest and other existing investors as the digital lending platform for retailers and distributors is looking to deepen its presence in supply chain financing.

Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and IFC also participated in the funding round. Mintifi did not officially disclose the valuation at which it raised the funds, but in February, Moneycontrol exclusively reported that the fintech was in talks to raise at least $60 million in equity from existing investors at a pre-money valuation of $350 million and had hired Avendus Capital as an exclusive financial advisor for the deal. The company was last valued at $150-200 million.

Pre-money valuation, simply put, is the difference between the company’s post-money valuation and the investment amount. The post-money valuation is the funding raised divided by the percentage of the stake diluted. Mintifi, however, did not disclose its valuation officially. Mintifi had last raised $40 million in February 2022 from Elevation and Norwest Venture Partners.

Mintifi said that it plans to use the funds to expand its product range and add B2B (business-to-business) payments, and dealer management system. The company will also strengthen its tech infrastructure and would look to enhance engagement across the supply chain network by building an end-to-end fulfilment product range, it said. Mintifi claimed to have grown over 4x year-on-year with annualised purchases financed of over $1 billion and is expected to touch $3 billion by the end of FY24 (2023-24), the company said.