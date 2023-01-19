 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: Sanctioned Rs 10 crore for ONDC within 3 minutes of getting brief, says DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain

Jan 19, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain says that ONDC will ensure that 'the oligopolies of the world wither away' and that the entry barriers to e-commerce in India are removed

The idea of building an interoperable architecture for e-commerce was so convincing that DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain sanctioned Rs 10 crore within three minutes of being briefed, the top bureaucrat told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“When I joined as the DPIIT secretary, the team came to brief me about ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). Frankly speaking, it did not take me more than 3 minutes to understand and appreciate it. They wanted Rs 10 crore to be sanctioned which I did within 3 minutes,” he said.

“Then I told them that the way to make people understand ONDC is — what UPI did to payments, ONDC will do to e-commerce… unbundling and making it interoperable,” he added.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary said that ONDC will ensure that 'the oligopolies of the world wither away' and that the entry barriers to e-commerce in India are removed.

ONDC, which was founded as a non-profit in late 2021, is building a digital network for the e-commerce industry that allows any online seller to connect with any buyer in India.