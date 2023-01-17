 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023 | Byju's 2.0 will be much better, the worst is over for us: Byju Raveendran

Jan 17, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

Raveendran also claimed that by the end of this quarter or by the next quarter FY24, Byju's will turn profitable on a company level

The year 2022 was indeed a time of reckoning for the world's most-valued edtech startup, Byju's, as the company had come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs. But its founder, Byju Raveendran is hopeful of having a better 2023 as he feels that the worst is over for the edtech titan.

"We have revamped a lot of our strategies and you will see that in Byju's 2.0. the worst is over for us, and 2023 will be only better," said Raveendran in a special interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of The World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting, held in the Swiss ski resort town Davos.

"We are fast moving towards a sustainable long-term year of growth with strong fundamentals, so 2023 is going to be a much much better year for us in terms of both India as well as some core segments," Raveendran added.

Raveendran also claimed that by the end of this quarter (Jan-Mar FY23) or by the next quarter (April-June) FY24 Byju's will turn profitable on a company level. To be sure, the company had exercised massive layoffs of about 2,500 employees in October last year, with an aim of achieving profitability at a company level by the end of FY23 (2022-23).  However, Raveendran said that the company will turn profitable on a company level in the next fiscal year.

"We were very close to profitability for FY20 (2019-20), but then with faster growth and since we grew inorganically with all these large acquisitions, we had a lot of one-time acquisition cost, apart from the revenue recognisition change, which made the losses much higher for FY21," Raveendran said.

"You will see both (revenue and profit) moving in the right direction. Continued growth and losses coming down, and we will start hitting profitability. This has been a conscious effort," Raveendran added.