Data protection law will force behavioural shift on intermediaries: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST

'There will be no opportunity for deemed consent to the private sector. That door is triple-locked. If you want some data, take consent,' says Union Minister

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The proposed personal data protection law will require a behavioural shift in how intermediaries deal with citizens’ data, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on December 23.

“Post the bill, the intermediaries will have to go for deep behavioural changes -- it will no longer be business as usual for them... But we don’t want it to create a sudden disruption. There will be a time period given for transition,” he said in a meeting with stakeholders.

The stakeholders came up with various suggestions related to different clauses of the Bill including the penalty regime for data fiduciaries, regarding obtaining parental consent for children, cross-border data flows and consent managers and how the government intends on regulating them. The minister also provided clarity on the deemed consent clause for the government's access to data.

On the question of cross-border data flows, Chandrasekhar said that those countries will be whitelisted that agree to recognise Indian citizen’s right to data privacy and its enforcement.

Last month, the government unveiled the much-awaited and revised digital personal data protection legislation that limits the storage of Indian citizens' data to certain trusted geographies. It, however, doesn't specify which countries are trusted geographies.

To reign in the data collection, protection and processing practices of tech companies, the bill also includes penalties of up to Rs 500 crore for non-compliance with the rules.