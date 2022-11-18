 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data protection bill may ease compliance burden, but ambiguity gives govt more powers: Experts

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST

The government seems to have given itself a wide berth to legislate through Rules that don’t require parliamentary proceedings, say lawyers and digital activists

While the new digital personal data protection bill looks to ease the compliance burden on businesses, especially for start-ups, on a few issues and is more concise compared to its predecessors, experts pointed out that the proposed law allows a wide berth to the government to legislate through rules that can be notified without parliamentary proceedings.

“Unlike the previous draft Bills, which drew significant inspiration from the GDPR, this version of the Bill seems to be designed to be a shorter and simpler document, which may help with alignment and rapid adoption,” said Arun Prabhu, head of the technology practice at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

“That being said, while this simplification may have benefits, several concepts that the current Bill proposes, and some of the open-ended language, may need refining before the Bill is adopted," Prabhu added.

After the draft bill was published today, Internet Freedom Foundation highlighted in a tweet that the phrase ‘as may be prescribed’ was mentioned in the draft bill 18 times. “This creates vague, unguided power for the Union Government to frame rules,” the digital rights organisation observed.

For example, on the issue of data localisation, the bill proposes to allow the transfer of personal data outside India to a trusted geographies list which will be specified later.

Another notable instance where it does not get into the specifics is data protection in the case of children. While the bill mandates parental consent for processing the data of minors and prohibits the tracking or behavioural monitoring of children, it leaves the door wide ajar for interpretation by stating that "a data fiduciary shall not undertake such processing of personal data that is likely to cause harm to a child, as may be prescribed."