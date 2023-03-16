 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto trading volume jumps 53% between Dec 2022-Feb 2023 on Indian exchanges

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Industry players, however, are not convinced of the bear market ending anytime soon.

Top Indian crypto exchanges such as WazirX, CoinDCX, BitBNS, and ZebPay have started to see a slow but steady recovery in monthly trading volume since the beginning of January 2023, after a year of drastic drops and fluctuations, particularly since August 2022.

The overall monthly average of trading volume across exchanges grew by over 53 percent between December 2022 and February 2023, according to data from crypto research firm CREBACO Global. The top tokens traded during this period were Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance coin, XRP (Ripple), and Cardano.

Interestingly, Bitbns has recently surpassed the trading volumes of WazirX, which was once India's largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume and user base.

These volumes, however, remain far below their peak in early 2022. From January 2022 to December 2022, the average trading volume on these exchanges fell by more than 90.44 percent. This was primarily due to a drop in global crypto token prices last year, which was followed by the implementation of a 30% income tax on crypto gains and a 1% TDS on all crypto transactions exceeding Rs 10,000 in India, amid ongoing regulatory concerns. The collapse of FTX in November worsened the situation.