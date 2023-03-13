 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporate Crossings: Flipkart Labs’ Ajay Ponna Venkatesh, Sai Krishna VK join Polygon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

The duo’s visual tech startup Scapic was acquired by Flipkart in 2020 since then the founders were heading Flipkart Labs for building emerging tech solutions in house

(L-R) Sai Krishna VK and Ajay Ponna Venkatesh

Flipkart Labs’ Ajay Ponna Venkatesh and Sai Krishna VK on March 13 announced that they had quit and would join blockchain startup Polygon, a move that comes a few months after the two companies got into a partnership to build a blockchain-eCommerce Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Krishna and he would continue to advise Flipkart Labs specifically on blockchain/Web3, Camera/3D/AR pods and CoE with Polygon, Venkatesh said in a post on LinkedIn.

“Together, we’ll lay the pipes for the most exciting launches in Web3- a launchpad for new moonshots, new activations on the commerce graph, loyalty programs & so much more!,” he wrote

The CoE will be used for the research and development (R&D) of Web3 and metaverse commerce use cases in India to accelerate the adoption of Web3, which is believed to be the next phase of the internet, a decentralised web based on blockchain technology.